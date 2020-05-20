University readies for return to ‘new normal’ 

Carolina’s top infectious disease experts told more than 4,000 employees that they are confident the University can reopen safely for the fall semester, with the proper precautions in place.

“COVID is here to stay for the next year. We’ve reached a point where we understand the virus enough and the behavior change enough to move forward with the tools we’re going to apply at this University,” said Myron Cohen, associate vice chancellor for global health and medical affairs and director of the Institute for Global Health & Infectious Diseases.

Cohen and his fellow researchers were part of “Carolina Roadmap to Fall,” a Wednesday afternoon webinar for University employees to discuss plans for future operations. Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz hosted the discussion, which included remarks by other administrators and a session for answering employee-submitted questions.

In the webinar, Guskiewicz and the panelists outlined plans for a “new normal” fall semester that would include smaller classes, social distancing, deep cleaning and masks for everyone.

“The best Carolina experience is one that occurs here on campus. If it’s safe enough to be on campus, then it’s best for us to be on campus,” Guskiewicz said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority.”

The infectious disease experts gave an overview of how the virus is spread and how it can be contained through masks and social distancing. Controlling the spread of the virus prevents healthcare facilities from being inundated and gives researchers more time to find cures and a vaccine, they said.

“Behavior change works. It’s the first step in a pandemic. We just have to learn to deal with it,” Cohen said.

Masks and social distancing are key parts of the University’s plan to reopen. The University will provide masks for all employees, said Darrell Jeter, director of emergency management and planning. “Wearing masks and face coverings – that’s about protecting each other and preventing transmission,” he said. “We have adopted the phrase ‘community protective equipment’ to distinguish that from ‘personal protective equipment’ to acknowledge that this is going to require community effort. We are looking out for one another.”

Not everyone will be required to return to campus. Accommodations for employees at high risk are available, said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance. She is awaiting guidance from the state on work flexibility for those who care for or live with those at high risk. Furloughs are not planned at this time, she said, and current restrictions on human resource actions like hiring and salary increases remain in place.

Other key changes include:

Academics : A possible condensed academic year starting in August and ending by Thanksgiving, combinations of remote and in-person classes, no more packed lecture halls and more time between classes.

: A possible condensed academic year starting in August and ending by Thanksgiving, combinations of remote and in-person classes, no more packed lecture halls and more time between classes. Labs : At 50% capacity by June 1, staggered work schedules and 250-square-foot radius of personal space per employee.

: At 50% capacity by June 1, staggered work schedules and 250-square-foot radius of personal space per employee. Residence halls: Staggered move-in days, fewer belongings per student, reconfigured room layouts and less use of common spaces.

In describing the guiding principles behind the Roadmap to Fall, Guskiewicz emphasized that the plan includes “off ramps” that will allow leadership to pivot as conditions change.

Faculty Council Chair Lloyd Kramer and Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill asked administrators and medical experts several questions submitted by employees in advance or in the chat section of the webinar.

COVID-19 testing for the Carolina community was top of mind for many.

“We’re exploring this issue right now and it’s dynamic,” Cohen said. “Cavalier would be doing nothing. Crazy would be testing every person every week. Somewhere in the middle is what we’re aiming for.”

Some people will get sick this fall, Cohen acknowledged. Two residence halls have been reserved for isolation or quarantine, if necessary. “It’s not like they could not become infected in their home community,” Cohen said. “And we’d be much more capable of giving excellent medical care, I believe, in our community than almost anywhere in the state.”

Campus leaders are expected to release the full plan for fall semester by the end of the month. A recording of the webinar will be posted to the Faculty Council and Employee Forum sites later this week.