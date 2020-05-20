In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, May 20
Important information for your day.
- Learn some tips on creating and managing videos in your courses in tomorrow’s class from the Center for Faculty Excellence from 3-3:45 p.m.
- History Repeats Itself: Ahmaud Arbery & Racism in 2020, presented tomorrow by Carolina Public Humanities 4-5:30 p.m., explores connections between history and current events from the perspectives of black voices in historical scholarship, education, the arts, racial equity training and more.
- Check out amazing art from twenty senior art majors in a virtual exhibition from their ARTS 500 seminar, featuring works from across disciplines in different formats and media.
- The Carolina Blood Drive is set for June 2 at the Smith Center. Schedule your appointment to donate or to volunteer.