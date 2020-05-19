Webinar discussing reopening campus announced

Carolina faculty and staff are invited to a webinar to learn about the University’s decision-making process and other considerations for safely returning students, faculty and staff to campus, which will stream on May 20 from 12:30-2:00 p.m.

Senior leaders responsible for various aspects of summer and fall 2020 planning, including research, teaching and instruction, student engagement and evolving community standards will be in attendance, and several University infectious disease and public health experts will also join.

“This is an opportunity to share our ideas and current plans for how we will prepare campus and welcome back faculty, staff and students for the fall term,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in a campus email Monday.

To join the webinar, register before 8 a.m. on Wednesday with your ONYEN, and a link to the webinar will be sent to you before the event. In anticipation of a large audience, anyone with any questions or comments in advance of Wednesday’s event may submit them through this survey. For those unable to join the live webinar, it will be recorded and linked to both the Faculty Council and Employee Forum web sites.

Last month, UNC System Interim President William Roper announced that all UNC campuses would be open for residential instruction this fall. Since early April, Carolina’s senior leadership team, along with many others from nearly every area of campus operations, has considered various scenarios to develop a comprehensive Carolina Roadmap for the fall 2020 term. The current Roadmap includes several guiding principles and goals that frame the University’s plan for a safe re-entry for on-campus operations, and incorporates community standards for stricter wellness, hygiene and physical distancing protocols.

Carolina faculty were included in developing the Roadmap, among them some of the world’s top infectious disease and public health experts. In addition, the University continues to work closely with state and local public health officials, peer institutions and UNC System leadership. Input from the Employee Forum, the Faculty Executive Committee and Advisory Committee, various student groups and other University leaders was also considered while developing the Roadmap.