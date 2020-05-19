In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, May 19

Important information for your day.

The Well, Tuesday, May 19th, 2020
  • Register for a webinar that streams from 12:30-2 p.m. tomorrow with Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and other senior leaders to learn about the Universitys decision-making process and other considerations for safely returning students, faculty and staff to campus. 
  • Manning Drive reopened to traffic this morning after closing May 15-18 for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
  • Register for a webinar on strategies for small-group activities in remote classes through the Center for Faculty Excellence, streaming from 11-11:45 tomorrow.
  • RSVP for a virtual talk on “Who Draws the World: Why Arts and Humanities are Crucial in the COVID-19 Crisis” with Judith Butler in conversation with Florence Dore and Andrew Perrin, streaming from 1-2:30 p.m. tomorrow.

You May Also Like...