In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, May 19
Important information for your day.
- Register for a webinar that streams from 12:30-2 p.m. tomorrow with Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and other senior leaders to learn about the University’s decision-making process and other considerations for safely returning students, faculty and staff to campus.
- Manning Drive reopened to traffic this morning after closing May 15-18 for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
- Register for a webinar on strategies for small-group activities in remote classes through the Center for Faculty Excellence, streaming from 11-11:45 tomorrow.
- RSVP for a virtual talk on “Who Draws the World: Why Arts and Humanities are Crucial in the COVID-19 Crisis” with Judith Butler in conversation with Florence Dore and Andrew Perrin, streaming from 1-2:30 p.m. tomorrow.