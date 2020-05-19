A song for heroes

Abby Schiller, a Raleigh native and rising sophomore at Berklee College of Music in Boston, recently wrote and performed a song titled “Hero to Me,” dedicated to health care workers and essential employees at UNC Health on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

“I was honored to write a song for UNC Health,” Schiller said. “I hope this song puts a smile on the faces of UNC Health’s staff and reminds them of how much their community supports and appreciates them.”

“Nina Simone once said, ‘It’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times in which we live,’” Schiller added. “I believe that we should all find a way to help during this pandemic in any way we can, whether that’s through art, donations, volunteering or just online support for front-line workers and health care heroes. While writing “Hero to Me,” I drew upon what I’ve seen on the news and social media. I also thought about every positive experience I’ve had with UNC Health staff, whether it was at urgent care, food services or with nurses.”

Schiller also helped create a music video with UNC Health videographer Jonathan Rodriguez that features front-line UNC Health physicians, nurses and other employees, including Dr. Amir Barzin, a family physician who has been helping test patients for coronavirus at UNC Health’s Respiratory Diagnostic Center in Chapel Hill.

The video encourages all who listen to share messages of gratitude with UNC Health employees by sharing the video using the hashtag #HeroToMeIs, sending kudos to their health care hero or by donating to the UNC Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“At UNC Health, we appreciate our co-workers and recognize all they do to care for our communities throughout North Carolina each and every day. Of course, today is different,” said Victor Reiss, vice president of UNC Health Consumerism and Insight. “This is a special time – a time that most of us have never experienced before. What is not different is the selfless dedication and commitment of our co-workers, our gratitude for them and their role in serving our communities by saving lives.”

Watch Abby Schiller’s music video here.