One for the history books

PRESS THE PLAY BUTTON ABOVE



A year in the life of any major research university is marked by milestones, and this year was no different — at least not at first. It began with several forward-looking leadership changes, including Kevin M. Guskiewicz being appointed the University’s 12th chancellor in December. Historic donations, research breakthroughs, sports victories and other high points followed. At the end of January, the Board of Trustees endorsed a new strategic plan — Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good — to guide Carolina’s decision-making and investments. A month later, the COVID-19 pandemic presented the University with its biggest challenge in recent memory. Working together, members of the Carolina community — students, staff, faculty and administrators — met the challenge with creativity and a shared purpose, pivoting to complete instruction and continue the research that’s so important to the state of North Carolina, the U.S. and the world.

AUGUST

University welcomes new general counsel

SEPTEMBER

Hussman family makes historic gift

New police chief works to build trust

University plans for big data

The Well launches

Ambassador becomes new chief global officer

OCTOBER

Field hockey stadium named for legendary coach

University Day highlights ‘service to the state’

Carolina appoints first VC focused on campus safety

Tar Heel Bus Tour hits the road

NOVEMBER

Research enterprise leads the way



‘ V irtual museum’ of ancient NC history opens

Field hockey team celebrates another NCAA title

DECEMBER

Kevin M. Guskiewicz named 12th chancellor

JANUARY

Guskiewicz announces new history commission

University names new human resources VC

Group works to rebuild trust on campus

University adopts new s trategic p lan

Ne w VC named f or information technology

FEBRUARY

College of Arts & Sciences chooses new dean

MARCH

Visitor’s Center opens

The University pivots

Remote learning begins with successes, surprises

Carolina postpones spring commencement

APRIL

University cuts Elsevier subscriptions