One for the history books
The year in review
A year in the life of any major research university is marked by milestones, and this year was no different — at least not at first. It began with several forward-looking leadership changes, including Kevin M. Guskiewicz being appointed the University’s 12th chancellor in December. Historic donations, research breakthroughs, sports victories and other high points followed. At the end of January, the Board of Trustees endorsed a new strategic plan — Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good — to guide Carolina’s decision-making and investments. A month later, the COVID-19 pandemic presented the University with its biggest challenge in recent memory. Working together, members of the Carolina community — students, staff, faculty and administrators — met the challenge with creativity and a shared purpose, pivoting to complete instruction and continue the research that’s so important to the state of North Carolina, the U.S. and the world.
AUGUST
University welcomes new general counsel
SEPTEMBER
Hussman family makes historic gift
New police chief works to build trust
University plans for big data
The Well launches
Ambassador becomes new chief global officer
OCTOBER
Field hockey stadium named for legendary coach
University Day highlights ‘service to the state’
Carolina appoints first VC focused on campus safety
Tar Heel Bus Tour hits the road
NOVEMBER
Research enterprise leads the way
‘Virtual museum’ of ancient NC history opens
Field hockey team celebrates another NCAA title
DECEMBER
Kevin M. Guskiewicz named 12th chancellor
JANUARY
Guskiewicz announces new history commission
University names new human resources VC
Group works to rebuild trust on campus
University adopts new strategic plan
New VC named for information technology
FEBRUARY
College of Arts & Sciences chooses new dean
MARCH
Visitor’s Center opens
The University pivots
Remote learning begins with successes, surprises
Carolina postpones spring commencement
APRIL
University cuts Elsevier subscriptions
Carolina tops coronavirus research rankings