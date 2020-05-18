One for the history books

Campus News

A year in the life of any major research university is marked by milestones, and this year was no different — at least not at first. It began with several forward-looking leadership changes, including Kevin M. Guskiewicz being appointed the University’s 12th chancellor in December. Historic donations, research breakthroughs, sports victories and other high points followed. At the end of January, the Board of Trustees endorsed a new strategic plan — Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good — to guide Carolina’s decision-making and investments. A month later, the COVID-19 pandemic presented the University with its biggest challenge in recent memory. Working together, members of the Carolina community — students, staff, faculty and administrators — met the challenge with creativity and a shared purpose, pivoting to complete instruction and continue the research that’s so important to the state of North Carolina, the U.S. and the world.

 

AUGUST

University welcomes new general counsel

 

SEPTEMBER

Hussman family makes historic gift

 

New police chief works to build trust

 

University plans for big data

 

The Well launches

 

Ambassador becomes new chief global officer

 

OCTOBER

Field hockey stadium named for legendary coach

 

University Day highlights ‘service to the state’

 

Carolina appoints first VC focused on campus safety

 

Tar Heel Bus Tour hits the road

 

NOVEMBER

Research enterprise leads the way

 

Virtual museum’ of ancient NC history opens

 

Field hockey team celebrates another NCAA title 

 

DECEMBER

Kevin M. Guskiewicz named 12th chancellor

 

JANUARY

Guskiewicz announces new history commission

 

University names new human resources VC

 

Group works to rebuild trust on campus 

 

University adopts new strategic plan 

 

New VC named for information technology 

 

FEBRUARY

College of Arts & Sciences chooses new dean

 

MARCH

Visitor’s Center opens 

 

The University pivots 

 

Remote learning begins with successes, surprises 

 

Carolina postpones spring commencement 

 

APRIL

University cuts Elsevier subscriptions 

 

Carolina tops coronavirus research rankings 

 

 

 

