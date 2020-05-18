In the Know
In the Know: Monday, May 18
Important information for your day.
- Think positive and enroll in the free Human Resources webinar Overcoming Your Distorted Negative Thinking at noon Wednesday.
- Deepen your understanding of mindfulness with Four Foundations of Mindfulness, hosted online on Zoom on Wednesdays through June 10.
- Download the Financial Resilience Resource Guide from the Employee Assistance Program for information on navigating financial uncertainty.
- Learn new work skills or refresh the ones you have with LinkedIn Learning, online classes available free through the University. One of the newest is Desk Yogi, a wellness platform providing training on yoga, fitness, mindfulness, healthy eating and more.
- Do you need to update your office voicemail? You can do it from home.