In the Know
In the Know: Friday, May 15
Important information for your day.
- Listen to Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz talk about how Carolina’s employees responded to serve the state in the second part of his Focus Carolina interview.
- Manning Drive will close to through traffic between South Columbia Street and New East Drive beginning at 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday to facilitate installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
- Schedule an appointment to give blood during the Carolina Blood Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Dean E. Smith Center. The event is sponsored by the Employee Forum and the American Red Cross.
- Celebrate 20 graduating studio art seniors by visiting their virtual exhibit at 5 p.m. today.