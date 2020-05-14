In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, May 14

Important information for your day.

The Well, Thursday, May 14th, 2020
  • Attend a digital workshop on developing the habit of writing from the Office of Faculty Excellence that streams today from noon-1:30 p.m. 
  • Listen to the newest episode of the College of Arts & Sciences’ podcast, “COVID Conversations, on the relevance of sports on campus in the wake of COVID-19.  
  • Watch a round table discussion titled “Rumor, Chinese Diets, and Covid-19: Questions and Answers about Chinese Food and Eating Habits” via Zoom from 4-5:30 p.m.  

You May Also Like...