How can retail survive COVID-19?

The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise is sponsoring weekly online panel discussions on COVID-19 related business and economic topics. In a recent edition of Kenan Insights, Kenan-Flagler Business School faculty experts Katrijn Gielens and Adam Mersereau and Pension Real Estate Association Research Director Greg MacKinnon addressed the future of retail.

Q. Who’s better equipped to survive COVID-19, Amazon-style online retailers or brick-and-mortar stores?

Mersereau: On the one hand, brick-and-mortar retailers are at a disadvantage because Amazon’s been working on this for 20 years. On the other hand, they have an advantage, which is they already have boots on the ground in the local area and can use the store as a mini distribution center. If retailers can figure out how to do this well, the pickup-from-store model can succeed, especially if we can figure out how to automate this and make it a much smoother process.

MacKinnon: The store can also be a very important part of the reverse logistics process, that is, returns. Physical retail locations being able to serve both as the delivery point and also the return point can make that retail asset more valuable overall.

Gielens: Online sales are going up, but it may not just benefit the classic online players. Amazon has to ship from larger distribution centers. It takes them more time. Classic retailers can actually do things in a much shorter time span because the store is a kind of mini fulfillment center.

Q. How is the pandemic affecting grocery shopping?

Gielens: Lots of people now have tried online grocery shopping for the very first time. The question is who will benefit from that. Let’s not forget that the Krogers of the world have been trying to jump start their online grocery operations for years, and it hasn’t worked out. This may help them out to nicely integrate online shopping with their store operations. If they do it right, it may help them.

Q. How will changes being made now affect post-pandemic shopping?

Gielens: Everything related to touchless technology will be important — payment, interacting with products. Short-term solutions may lead to long-term challenges. A big chunk of retail revenue is based on impulse shopping, and the long-term impact is that you create a more rational type of shopper, a shopper who spends less time in the store and is less inclined to react on impulse.