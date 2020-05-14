Amy Johnson named VC of student affairs

Amy Johnson has been named vice chancellor for student affairs, effective Aug. 1, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced in a campus email today.

As vice chancellor for student affairs, Johnson will oversee more than 330 dedicated student affairs professionals and staff members across 17 reporting units.

In their email message, Guskiewicz and Blouin called Johnson a “values-driven, yet practical problem solver, [who] has led numerous initiatives that focus on student mental health and wellness, strengthening community, access and student success, and equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Both also cited Johnson’s two decades of higher education leadership and faculty experience as preparation for her to lead the University’s division of Student Affairs.

Before coming to Carolina, Johnson served as an associate professor of higher education administration at the University of Southern California and as special assistant to the vice president for student affairs at Eastern Washington University. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in English and communication from the University of Puget Sound, and Master of Science and Doctor of Education degrees in higher education administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education.

The committee who conducted the nationwide search to fill the position was comprised of faculty and campus leadership: Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean and professor of the School of Education (chair); Lynn Blanchard, director, Carolina Center for Public Service; Michelle Brown, assistant provost and director, academic support program for student athletes; Marc Cohen, teaching associate professor, English and comparative literature, College of Arts & Sciences; Wendy Cox, associate dean for professional education, Eshleman School of Pharmacy; Derek Kemp, associate vice chancellor for campus safety and risk management; Abigail Panter, senior associate dean for undergraduate education, College of Arts & Sciences; Josmell Perez, director, LatinX Center; Kara E. Simmons, associate vice chancellor and senior university counsel; Dan Thornton, associate director, Scholarships and Student Aid; Brandon Washington, interim associate vice chancellor, Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office; Ashton Martin, former student body president; Chasten Swain, former president, Graduate and Professional Student Federation.

Jonathan Sauls served as interim vice chancellor for student affairs over the past 10 months and will continue to lead Student Affairs through July and resume his role of associate vice chancellor when Johnson begins her new role.