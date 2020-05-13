In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, May 13
Important information for your day.
- Join University partner Launch Chapel Hill today at 4 p.m. for the release of an annual report that highlights the 2019 success of alumni companies and a look at nine companies that are preparing pitches for the upcoming Demo Day.
- The How to Deal with a Difficult Person webinar offered by Human Resources can help you recognize and manage your common difficult behaviors and those of others. Register for the May 21 workshop.
- For employees who are looking for support, the Employee Assistance Program can help you through stressful situations and events.
- Calling all history buffs! You might learn something new about the University through The Carolina Story: A Virtual History Museum.