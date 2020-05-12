In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, May 12

Important information for your day.

The Well, Tuesday, May 12th, 2020
  • Register for a Zoom discussion on “The Meaning of Aging in COVID Times” with Bank of America Honors Term Associate Professor Jane F. Thrailkill, streaming from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
  • Tomorrow’s webinar on recycling and waste reduction, sponsored by the Office of Human Resources, will stream from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Registration is required.
  • Liven up your Zoom meetings with a digital background featuring a work of art from the Ackland Art Museum.

You May Also Like...