In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, May 12
Important information for your day.
- Register for a Zoom discussion on “The Meaning of Aging in COVID Times” with Bank of America Honors Term Associate Professor Jane F. Thrailkill, streaming from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
- Tomorrow’s webinar on recycling and waste reduction, sponsored by the Office of Human Resources, will stream from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Registration is required.
- Liven up your Zoom meetings with a digital background featuring a work of art from the Ackland Art Museum.