In the Know
In the Know: Monday, May 11
Important information for your day
- Summer is a great time to learn something new. Use your employee tuition waiver for a Maymester or Summer School class.
- North Carolina’s Stay-at-Home Phase One began Friday at 5 p.m. This online info shows what’s different.
- Registration is now open for the first ever Carolina Moonlight Virtual Party, a June 6 fundraiser for the North Carolina Botanical Garden featuring nature ballads by Bland Simpson, botanical exploration with Tom Earnhardt and recipes for wildflower cocktails.
- Employees whose work takes them into UNC Hospitals will be pleased to know that the hospital has reopened its Starbucks, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends.
- This week, TIAA is offering several online one-hour information sessions for employees on estate planning, planning for retirement and college savings plans.