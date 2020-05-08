Reading as a tonic for the times

Need to escape from it all or just find some comfort?

Some Carolina faculty members who know about the power of words suggest a few novels, poems and essays for young and old that direct us toward deep thinking, fantastic worlds, fun and what one professor calls the “only appropriate outlet for human sentimentality.”

Liz Gualtieri-Reed

Teaching Assistant Professor, English and Comparative Literature, and Associate Director, Writing Program

“The Power of Now,” by Eckhart Tolle

With uncertainty all around, Tolle’s wisdom about living in the now is particularly insightful and inspiring. Like meditating and running, this book deserves frequent re-readings as a means of centering yourself.

“Unaccustomed Earth” and “Interpreter of Maladies,” by Jhumpa Lahiri

Any of Lahiri’s works, but especially her story collections, makes you feel a shared sense of humanity that will uplift you in these troubling times. Her beautiful writing and tender treatment of characters are breathtaking and inspire an empathy that will encourage you to be good to yourself and others.

“Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe

A page-turner nonfiction work about the Troubles in Ireland. Barack Obama listed it as one of his favorite 2019 reads for good reason. It will temporarily take you away from the boredom of quarantine and the fears of the COVID world, steeping you in the complexities of politics, family, friendship and passion.

Brian Sturm

Professor, School of Information and Library Science

These suggestions might transport readers to another–though sometimes no better–place.

Multi-book series for upper elementary grades:

“The Unwanteds,” by Lisa McMann

A captivating seven-book series that reads like a mashup of “Harry Potter” and “The Hunger Games.” When certain kids in this fictional society turn 13, they become “Wanteds” and have strong careers; others become “Unwanteds” and are killed … or are they? This is escapist reading quite literally.

“The Underland Chronicles,” by Suzanne Collins

Speaking of “The Hunger Games,” this five-book series preceded it. After a boy and his younger sister fall through a grate in the laundry room, they discover an entire world in need of saving—and meetsome very interesting characters, including a speaking cockroach, along the way.

“Wings of Fire,” by Tui Sutherland

For those who love dragons, this 13-book series chronicles the saga of a world ruled by the flying, fire-breathing beasts. Unlike most other dragon books, humans play an insignificant role. Complete with domineering rulers, subterfuge and camaraderie, these books take you on a fascinating journey elsewhere.

And a stand-alone novel for young adults:

“Scorpio Races,” by Maggie Stiefvater

A compelling story of two adolescents and their mystic experiences on a tiny island with the wild and utterly terrifying water horses. Stiefvater captures the mood and mystery of the magic beautifully, and her writing, even in translation, is electric.

Tyree Daye

Teaching Assistant Professor, English and Comparative Literature

“Deluge,” by Leila Chatti

“Deluge” is a rendering in poetic form of a body wholly. A body that fights to be, a body that finds itself oppressed by Western religion and society deciding to bare all its wounds, to break the traditions placed on that body so we can see what we have done, until the body becomes what we root for and finally worship, and so the body survives.

Helen Cushman

Assistant Professor, English and Comparative Literature

“The I in Internet,” an essay in the collection “Trick Mirror,” by Jia Tolentino

I highly recommend Tolentino’s essay, which is some of the best writing I’ve seen about how living online affects our brains, our relationships and our understanding of politics and ethics. I don’t think we’ve seen a time when we needed more urgently to rethink how we live, work and relate on the internet.

“Flush or Faunus,” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

As we all know, affection for dogs is the only appropriate outlet for human sentimentality, and for this reason I recommend Browning’s poem about being comforted by her dog.

You see this dog. It was but yesterday

I mused, forgetful of his presence here,

Till thought on thought drew downward tear on tear;

When from the pillow, where wet-cheeked I lay,

A head as hairy as Faunus, thrust its way

Right sudden against my face, two golden-clear

Large eyes astonished mine, a drooping ear

Did flap me on either cheek, to dry the spray!

I started first, as some Arcadian

Amazed by goatly god in twilight grove:

But as my bearded vision closelier ran

My tears off, I knew Flush, and rose above

Surprise and sadness; thanking the true Pan,

Who, by low creatures, leads to heights of love.

─ Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“Flush,” by Virginia Woolf

Woolf’s very strange novel, a fictional biography narrated by Browning’s dog, is also worth a read.