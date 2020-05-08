In the Know
In the Know: Friday, May 8
Important information for your day.
- Join Carolina’s Class of 2020 for a virtual celebration watch party at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube.
- Listen to an update on campus operations from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz on a special edition of Focus Carolina.
- A portion of West Drive will close to through traffic beginning at 8 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Sunday to facilitate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
- Shop local to find a special gift for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
- Take part in the Town of Chapel Hill’s survey for its climate action plan.