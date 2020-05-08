In the Know

In the Know: Friday, May 8

Important information for your day. 

The Well, Friday, May 8th, 2020
  • Join Carolina’s Class of 2020 for a virtual celebration watch party at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. 
  • Listen to an update on campus operations from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz on a special edition of Focus Carolina.  
  • A portion of West Drive will close to through traffic beginning at 8 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Sunday to facilitate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
  • Shop local to find a special gift for Mother’s Day on Sunday. 
  • Take part in the Town of Chapel Hill’s survey for its climate action plan.

You May Also Like...