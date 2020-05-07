In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, May 7

Important information for your day.

The Well, Thursday, May 7th, 2020
  • North Carolina will transition into Phase 1 of reopening the state tomorrow at 5 p.m. Read the state’s COVID-19 information page to learn more about what Phase 1 entails.
  • Stream a webinar on tips and tricks for using Zoom from 10-11 a.m. today.
  • Watch the latest #MusicFromHome performances from the music department faculty.
  • May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Human Resources is offering a series of wellness webinars every Wednesday this month.

