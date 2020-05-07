In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, May 7
Important information for your day.
- North Carolina will transition into Phase 1 of reopening the state tomorrow at 5 p.m. Read the state’s COVID-19 information page to learn more about what Phase 1 entails.
- Stream a webinar on tips and tricks for using Zoom from 10-11 a.m. today.
- Watch the latest #MusicFromHome performances from the music department faculty.
- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Human Resources is offering a series of wellness webinars every Wednesday this month.