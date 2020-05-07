Chancellor Guskiewicz shares campus updates with Employee Forum

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz joined Wednesday’s Employee Forum virtual meeting to share updates about campus operations and offer his thanks to employees during the pandemic.

“I’m proud of the way our workforce has responded, and I know that we’ve learned a lot from this forced experiment, as I’ve been calling it, when we had to pivot to the new environment,” Guskiewicz said. “Not just the way we’re teaching our students, but certainly the way in which you as our staff are helping to keep the University running. We remain strong even though we’re working remotely.”

Guskiewicz said the goal is to have the University’s research operation fully open by the end of July. He is working with experts from across campus to plan for scenarios to re-open the campus in August for the fall semester, and he expects to share more details about the plans by the end of May.

The University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, will serve as a guide for how the University allocates its resources going forward. He added that the team continues to monitor the state budget situation.

Honoring delegates

Forum Chair Shayna Hill presented Phillip Edwards, Natiaya Neal and Laura Pratt with the Kay Wijnberg Hovious Outstanding Employee Forum Delegate Award, which recognizes delegates who go above and beyond when performing work on behalf of the Forum.

Hill also welcomed 42 new delegates, elected to the Forum in April. At the June 10 meeting, Forum delegates will vote for officers.

Presenters shared these updates: