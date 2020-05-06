In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, May 6

Important information for your day.

The Well, Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
  • Today’s webinar on Understanding Depression, sponsored by Human Resources, runs 3-4 p.m. See details and register.
  • The Campus Safety Commission meets via YouTube live stream today 9-11 a.m.
  • See guidance from the UNC System Office regarding leave and benefits provisions for faculty and staff for the month of May.
  • For employees who are looking for support, the Employee Assistance Program can help you through stressful situations and events.
  • Learn about non-native plants that “vex the natural world” in the May 14 North Carolina Botanical Garden Virtual Lunchbox. See details and register for the talk by biologist Johnny Randall.

