In the Know

In the Know: Monday, May 4

Important information for your day.

The Well, Monday, May 4th, 2020
  • Starting today, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation will begin collecting fares and implementing new rules for riding in response to COVID-19.
  • Have the kids tune in to something entertaining at 9:30 a.m. when Magoo the Ocelot does some “Pawcasso” painting at Carolina Tiger Rescue – just one of many virtual activities to Keep Kids Busy compiled by Human Resources.
  • Add a little flair to your next Zoom meeting with a virtual background from the Ackland Art Museum.
  • May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Check out a series of webinars from UNC Work/Life and Wellness that focus on mental health.
  • Human Resources issued a reminder Friday that previous COVID-19 workplace guidance remains valid until further notice. For more information on these guidelines, visit COVID-19 FAQs.

