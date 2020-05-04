In the Know
In the Know: Monday, May 4
Important information for your day.
- Starting today, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation will begin collecting fares and implementing new rules for riding in response to COVID-19.
- Have the kids tune in to something entertaining at 9:30 a.m. when Magoo the Ocelot does some “Pawcasso” painting at Carolina Tiger Rescue – just one of many virtual activities to Keep Kids Busy compiled by Human Resources.
- Add a little flair to your next Zoom meeting with a virtual background from the Ackland Art Museum.
- May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Check out a series of webinars from UNC Work/Life and Wellness that focus on mental health.
- Human Resources issued a reminder Friday that previous COVID-19 workplace guidance remains valid until further notice. For more information on these guidelines, visit COVID-19 FAQs.