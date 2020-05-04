Focus Carolina Special Edition: Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring important information to help you during these uncertain times.

On this week’s special edition of Focus Carolina, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared an update on how the University is responding to COVID-19. Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University’s strategic plan, is the roadmap going forward. And the plan’s priorities remain the same.

Carolina just completed its spring semester, summer school sessions will be taught through remote instruction and plans are underway for the fall semester.

Guskiewicz said the University is taking guidance from experts about re-opening the campus in the fall. And other University experts are advising state government about restarting North Carolina’s economy.

Carolina was the top-ranked university in the United States for researchers fighting the virus, including work on an antiviral drug that could be a potential treatment for virus.

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Read a transcript of this interview.