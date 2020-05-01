HR shares updates on pandemic-related leave and benefits

The University received new guidance from the UNC System Office regarding leave and benefits provisions for faculty and staff for the month of May.

“Because the situation in North Carolina remains fluid, and the Governor is expected to share updates to the state’s stay-at-home-order on or around May 8, the UNC System Office has directed that the guidance that has been in place for the month of April remain in place until further notice,” Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini wrote in an email to employees Friday.

That guidance says:

• Wherever possible, employees should continue to work remotely.

• Employees designated as mandatory employees should continue to report to work as directed by their supervisors, and where applicable, will earn 1.5 time for all hours worked onsite. This time will be earned as compensatory time and will be paid out if not used. The University will communicate additional details about this in the coming weeks. Under this guidance, employees are only eligible to receive 1.5 time for up to 40 hours per week.

• Units have discretion to offer non-student temporary employees full or partial special leave provisions based on available funds and operational needs or to discontinue positions, as deemed appropriate. Temporary employees designated as mandatory are not eligible for time and a half pay except in very limited circumstances, which must be approved by the Chancellor.

The University is also in receipt of additional guidance related to the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The FFCRA was signed into law on March 18, 2020, and is effective from April 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020. Included in this new federal law are two new paid leave provisions, Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) and Expanded Family and Medical Leave (EFML). These new benefits will allow the University to provide additional paid time off under qualifying circumstances to eligible employees affected by COVID-19.

Both leave types are temporary and apply only when employees have work available but cannot work or telework due to COVID-19 circumstances. Employees who have been unable to work or telework due to COVID-19 qualifying events and are currently using the paid administrative leave option, as applicable, will be expected to code their leave to FFCRA-EPSL and/or EFML beginning May 1.

The University will provide more information as soon as soon as possible. Additional information about COVID-19 HR matters, and an FAQ, which are being updated to reflect the new guidance, are available at hr.unc.edu/covid19-faq.