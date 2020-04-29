In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, April 29
- Today’s Campus Safety Commission meeting will be on YouTube from 9-11 a.m.
- Looking to develop a departmental faculty mentoring program? If so, register for a workshop offered by the Center for Faculty Excellence’s Targeting Equity in Access to Mentoring (TEAM) ADVANCE.
- For employees who are looking for support, the Employee Assistance Program can help you through stressful situations and events.
- Learn about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our daily lives, including how isolation and social distancing affect our routines in a special edition of Focus Carolina with Dr. Jonathan Abramowitz, professor of clinical psychology and director of the UNC Anxiety Lab.
- Safe Zone training is designed to introduce concepts, terminology and resources related to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Register for the May 26 session.