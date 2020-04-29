COVID-19 puts higher education to the test

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown higher education at its best and its worst, according to panelists for “The Short- and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Higher Education,” an online seminar hosted April 21 by the Kenan Institute for Private Enterprise.

In general, this new reliance on technology for remote learning is a boon for students 25 and older, the 40% of all enrollments who are already juggling work and other responsibilities and appreciate the convenience of an online education. But classes on Zoom are a disappointing substitute for students ages 18-24 who wanted a traditional campus experience.

“I do believe there is a difference in perceived value based on the type of students,” summarized Susan Cates, chief executive officer of the Association of College and University Educators.

The different perspectives of the panelists reflected the complexity of the issue.

Wider acceptance of online education and simulated experiences are positive outcomes of the crisis for Mary Schuler, professor in the School of Nursing.

“This is the wave of the future,” Schuler said. “Pilots use simulation all the time. And that’s where they get their safety record.” Because of the COVID-19 crisis, she pointed out, senior nursing students can complete their degrees using simulations instead of clinical experience. These students will be able to join the workforce and fill the growing need for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Schuler also runs the registered nurse refresher program for the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers. The current crisis prompted AHEC to offer a free one-month refresher program online for retired nurses. So far, it has produced 150 experienced registered nurses who will be able to go to work within the next three months. “This is a very large nursing class,” she said. “This is a way to get experienced nurses back into the workforce.”

For Kelly Hogan, biology professor and associate dean of instructional innovation in the College of Arts & Sciences, the gains are not as clear. The ability to pivot almost overnight into exclusively remote instruction has shown the creativity and resourcefulness of college faculty and staff to adapt to a crisis, she said. But the current crisis has also revealed inequities in instructional delivery and the need for continued changes in training, support and policies to prepare for the future.

“We need to learn from this semester,” Hogan said. “And we need to keep saying, as loudly as possible, that what we just did was amazing under the circumstances, but it is not online education. It is triage,” Hogan said.

The economic model of residential higher education is facing its biggest challenge since World War II, said Doug Shackelford, dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Refunds to students for unused housing and dining and the loss of revenue from athletics, cultural programs and donors “who do not feel as wealthy as before” coupled with the fixed costs of maintaining campus facilities and payroll are creating economic uncertainty for colleges.

“Those are the known costs. Those are what we know are going to affect us,” he said. Then he raised questions about the unknown costs of the crisis: How will we open in the fall? Will we open in the fall? Is it possible to have a residential campus without a vaccine? If we are remote only in the fall, will students return? Can families continue to pay tuition if unemployed?

“I don’t think anyone would be able to total up the cost because so many things do remain unknown,” Shackelford said. “But from where I sit right now, and where many universities sit, this is a dire circumstance.”

Cates acknowledged the challenges but also pointed to the opportunities of the current situation. “One should never waste a crisis,” she said.

This crisis will accelerate current trends in higher education toward more flexibility, remote access, online support services and short-term certificate and credential programs. In business, the crisis creates opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators to develop solutions for these challenges.

“It is also an opportunity for alternatives to higher education, which underlines how important it is for colleges and universities to respond and to be proactive in thinking about how they evolve and grow out of this crisis,” Cates said.