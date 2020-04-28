In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, April 28
Important information for your day.
- On National Superhero Day the University is honoring essential employees, health care workers, researchers, faculty and staff who are fighting COVID-19. To celebrate them, read about what essential workers are doing to keep campus operational, and post a photo of yourself wearing Carolina blue with a message of appreciation and the hashtag #CarolinaHeroes.
- Nominate a fellow co-worker for the Employee Forum’s Peer Recognition Award before the application closes on April 30.
- Register for a webinar on restaurant culture in a post-pandemic world that streams tomorrow from 5-6:30 p.m.