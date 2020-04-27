In the Know
In the Know: Monday, April 27
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Give your input on the role of the vice provost for equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer today at one of two online meetings, at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., or email VPCDO.search@unc.edu.
- Remember to wear Carolina blue tomorrow and post a photo on social media, along with a message of appreciation and the hashtag #CarolinaHeroes, in honor of heroic employees on National Superhero Day.
- Find out how American studies professor Michelle Robinson uses art in her Emergence of American Culture class during the Ackland Art Museum’s virtual Art for Lunch discussion at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Apply for the University Leadership Education and Development program to get the skills to meet leadership challenges in higher education. The application deadline is May 8.
- Nominate an encouraging manager or supervisor for the 2020 Outstanding Encouragement of Learning and Development Award. The application deadline is May 8.