Guskiewicz announces UNC COVID-19 Research Accelerator Fund

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the establishment of the UNC COVID-19 Research Accelerator Fund on April 24. The fund will provide support to Carolina’s critical research teams focused on COVID-19 testing, treatment and prevention.

While many continue to shelter in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the University’s researchers, experts, scientists and staff are working to find solutions to the health and safety issues facing the country. As they focus on saving lives, reducing suffering and safely reopening the state, the nation and the world, resources are needed to support Carolina’s existing and evolving COVID-19 research and speed the efforts underway.

“Carolina’s $1.1 billion research enterprise has time and again discovered solutions to the world’s most critical problems, and this pandemic is no exception,” Guskiewicz said. “Our researchers and experts will solve the challenges at hand and to do so, they need our support.”

The University has been a leader in pandemic research for decades, from pioneering treatments for infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS to leading novel testing and development of antiviral therapies and vaccines for emerging threats like Ebola, Zika and coronavirus. Now, Carolina researchers are using their expertise in microbiology, immunology, epidemiology and pharmacology to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit the UNC COVID-19 Research Accelerator Fund’s website to donate and learn more about the University’s COVID-19 research.