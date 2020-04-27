Focus Carolina Special Edition: Jon Abramowitz

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Jon Abramowitz is a professor of clinical psychology in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences and an expert in anxiety disorders. He is also the director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic.

His research and clinical interests focus on anxiety and related disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder. He mentors and trains clinical psychology graduate students in these areas and he teaches graduate and undergraduate courses.

Working with many students and collaborators, he has published over 300 research articles, book chapters, encyclopedia entries, and books on anxiety, OCD and related topics. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders.

Abramowitz joined the clinical psychology faculty at Carolina in 2006. He served as associate chair of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience from 2007 to 2017. Prior to coming to Carolina, he was an assistant/associate professor at the Mayo Clinic and Mayo School of Medicine from 2000 to 2006 and an instructor at the University of Pennsylvania from 1999 to 2000.

Abramowitz earned a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Memphis, a master’s degree in psychology from Bucknell and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Muhlenberg College.

Read a transcript of this interview.

