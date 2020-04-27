Damania elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences

Blossom A. Damania, Boshamer Distinguished Professor in the school of medicine and vice dean for research, was elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences on April 23.

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences was founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and others who believed the new republic should honor exceptionally accomplished individuals and engage them in advancing the public good.

The Academy announced its newest members April 23 with the election of 276 artists, scholars, scientists and leaders in the public, non-profit and private sectors.

“With today’s election announcement, these new members are united by a place in history and by an opportunity to shape the future through the Academy’s work to advance the public good,” said Academy President David W. Oxtoby.

Current members represent innovative thinkers in every field and profession, including more than 250 Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners.

The new members join the company of Academy members elected before them, including Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton in the 18th century; Ralph Waldo Emerson and Maria Mitchell in the 19th; Robert Frost, Martha Graham, Margaret Mead, Milton Friedman and Martin Luther King Jr. in the 20th; and — in the past two decades — Antonin Scalia, Michael Bloomberg, John Lithgow, Judy Woodruff and Bryan Stevenson.

International Honorary Members include Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Laurence Olivier, Mary Leakey, John Maynard Keynes, Akira Kurosawa and Nelson Mandela.

