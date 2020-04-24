In the Know
In the Know: Friday, April 24
- Employees are encouraged to provide input on the position description for the vice provost of equity and inclusion and chief diversity offer during two Zoom calls at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, April 27.
- Applications are open for the Employee Forum’s Carolina Family Scholarship for children of the University’s permanent employees. Deadline is June 1.
- Faculty and staff who wish to make a contribution to the Carolina Student Impact Fund now have a payroll deduction option.