In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, April 23
Important information for your day.
- Enjoy a drink and virtual conversation at 6 p.m. with other University faculty and staff during Virtual Humanities Happy Hour.
- Watch the panel discussion “The 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II in Europe” via Zoom today at 3:30 p.m.
- The College of Arts & Sciences launched a new podcast series “COVID Conversations: Society, Politics and Economics amid the COVID-19 Pandemic,” designed to help listeners make sense of the extraordinary social measures and economic impacts unfolding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In a special edition of Focus Carolina, learn about Nigel Shaun Matthews, his role as director of telehealth and how teledentistry is helping North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic.