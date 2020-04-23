Carolina ranks second in the US, 22nd in the world in 2020 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ranks second in the United States in the 2020 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which measure sustainability among institutions of higher education.

The 2020 rankings, released April 22, placed Carolina at 22nd overall in the world out of 766 institutions from 85 countries, an improvement from our rank as 24th in the inaugural Impact Rankings in 2019. The Impact Rankings are based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, comprised of 17 goals aimed at creating a sustainable world by 2030. The rankings use evidence provided by universities on their adherence to each of the goals. The overall ranking combines a university’s three highest-scaled Sustainable Development Goal scores and includes their score on Sustainable Development Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

UNC-Chapel Hill ranked first in the world for Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation; fourth for Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; and 10th for Sustainable Development Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Impact Rankings, the first ranking of its kind, showcase the work being done by universities in order to demonstrate the impact that institutions of higher education are making in both their local and global communities to create a more sustainable world.

