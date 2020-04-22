In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, April 22
Important information for your day.
- On this 50th Earth Day, learn about Carolina’s Green Initiatives and dedication to sustainability and the environment.
- And watch do-it-yourself videos from the North Carolina Botanical Garden’s Edible Campus Virtual Earth Week project.
- Today’s Campus Safety Commission meeting will be on YouTube from 9-11 a.m.
- Today is Administrative Professionals’ Day, so consider expressing your appreciation and watch this video from the Employee Forum.
- If you’re experiencing stress, consider learning about self-compassion in an eight-week Mindful Self-Compassion course offered by Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute on Thursdays, May 28-July 16, 5-8 p.m. Registration is limited.