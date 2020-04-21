In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, April 21
Important information for your day.
- The winners of the 12th annual Diversity Awards were announced last week. Read about the individuals and groups who have given their time and effort to further diversity, equity and inclusion at Carolina.
- Join a virtual wellness circle today with Shahnaz Khawajaz, the assistant director of resiliency and recovery strategies at UNC Student Wellness. The event will stream from 3-4 p.m.
- Register for a book discussion on “Being Me Being You: Adam Smith and Empathy” with author Sam Fleischacker that streams tomorrow at 4 p.m.