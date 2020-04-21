Carolina People: Dwight Hollier

Dwight Hollier

Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student Athlete Health, Well-being and Program Outreach

1.5 years working at Carolina

What is your role in the Athletics Department, and how have your responsibilities changed since the switch to working remotely?

I oversee the sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports psychology teams, and I work closely with all of our other units to ensure student-athletes have the resources they need to be successful. That overarching goal has not changed since the switch to remote work, but like most areas of campus, we are now implementing different ways to deliver those resources and connect with students.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced when transitioning to remote work?

While Zoom has been a wonderful resource, I do miss the face-to-face conversations and interactions of a typical workday. Not having the chance to laugh with some of my colleagues or meet and connect with the student athletes in person can be hard.

How is your department maintaining a sense of community?

We are communicating far more frequently than we did previously. With everyone being remote, there is a responsibility to keep a constant stream of communication between units in order to keep each other updated and engaged.

How have you set up your workspace at home? Where are you working from and did you bring anything from your office to your home?

I’ve cobbled together a makeshift office in my basement. At my previous job, I had a home office where I worked part of the time, so I still had some items I could make useful. The biggest thing I needed from my office at Carolina was a good chair — what I had at home was so uncomfortable.

How are you continuing to support Carolina’s mission?

The mission of our department is to educate and inspire through athletics, which melds with our University’s mission to teach the next generation of great leaders. By continuing to communicate with our student-athletes and make sure they have the support they need, and by supporting our staff which is working so hard to do the same, my goal is to do all I can to set our students up for success.

What remote wellness resources are available for student-athletes?

Zoom has given our staff the ability to reach out and connect with student-athletes and provide them some sort of normalcy during the crisis. Our sports psychology team practices telehealth for vulnerable student-athletes or those who may be experiencing anxiety. Our nutrition staff is trying to help them make healthy choices during a time where it’s easy to fall into bad habits. A number of apps and resources are available to help student-athletes manage their situations, so we are also making sure to connect them with all the resources available.

What do you like most about your work?

I love the opportunity to assist in providing student-athletes with the resources they need to be successful and have the amazing experience that I had as a student-athlete at Carolina.

