Sturkey wins Zócalo Book Prize for “Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White”

William Sturkey, a historian in the College of Arts & Sciences, has won the 10th annual Zócalo Public Square Book Prize for “Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White.” To commemorate the award, on May 20 Sturkey will discuss how oppressed peoples create community, with noted Yale University historian David W. Blight, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.”

Moira Shourie, the executive director of Zócalo Public Square said, “Since 2011, we have honored the author of the best nonfiction book recently published in the U.S. that enhances our understanding of community and the forces that impact human connectedness and social cohesion. In this unprecedented moment of social distancing, these themes take on an even greater sense of urgency.”

A rich, multigenerational saga of race and family in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, “Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White” tells the story of how Jim Crow was built, how it changed, and how the most powerful social movement in American history came together to tear it down. While the prize judges considered “Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White” long before COVID-19 was threatening the global economy and the livelihoods of many of society’s most vulnerable members, they were struck by how skillfully Sturkey melds cultural and economic history. Sturkey spoke about the research, themes and structure of “Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White” in a recent Q&A with the College of Arts & Sciences.