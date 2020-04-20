In the Know
In the Know: Monday, April 20
Important information for the day.
- Manning Drive is scheduled to reopen today at 5 a.m. after being closed through the weekend for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at UNC Hospitals’ surgical tower project.
- Voting ends at 5 p.m. today for Employee Forum delegate elections. Check your email for a direct link to your ballot or vote online here.
- You’re living through a historic time. Contribute your experience to Your History is Carolina’s History for a special collection for University Archives.
- Speaking of history, “UNC A to Z: What Every Tar Heel Needs to Know about the First State University” by Nicholas Graham and Cecelia Moore is hot off the UNC Press and ready for your stay-home reading.
- Sign up for the live lunchtime webinar on Wednesday on Sleep: An Essential Component of Health and Well-Being.