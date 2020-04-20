Guskiewicz updates Faculty Council on campus operations
In its last meeting of the academic year, Faculty Council thanked Lloyd Kramer for serving as chair of the faculty and congratulated Mimi Chapman, who will take over on July 1.
In its second virtual meeting, Faculty Council heard updates about campus operations during the pandemic and transitioned to new leadership for the next academic year.
In his update at Friday’s meeting, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said the University is finishing the fourth week of remote classes and that he enjoyed virtually visiting several classes.
“It’s incredible to see how we’ve made this pivot in such a short period of time,” Guskiewicz said. “Students, for the most part, seem to be adapting well, as are faculty.”
Guskiewicz also said he is assembling a working group that will be considering several options for the fall semester. He is seeking input from the chancellor’s advisory committee, faculty and infectious disease scholars.
In other business, Faculty Council:
- Congratulated Mimi Chapman, professor of social work and associate dean for doctoral education in the UNC School of Social Work, who was elected chair of the faculty for the next three years. Her term begins on July 1.
- Approved a resolution endorsing the recommendations from the Task Force on Promotion and Tenure Policies and Practices and a resolution to ask the Board of Trustees to allow tenure to be awarded less than 18 months after the start of active employment if appropriate conditions are met.
- Approved a special resolution honoring Lloyd Kramer, who stepped down after serving as chair of the faculty for the past year.
- Honored faculty members who died during the past academic year with a moment of silence and a slide presentation.