Guskiewicz updates Faculty Council on campus operations

In its second virtual meeting, Faculty Council heard updates about campus operations during the pandemic and transitioned to new leadership for the next academic year.

In his update at Friday’s meeting, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said the University is finishing the fourth week of remote classes and that he enjoyed virtually visiting several classes.

“It’s incredible to see how we’ve made this pivot in such a short period of time,” Guskiewicz said. “Students, for the most part, seem to be adapting well, as are faculty.”

Guskiewicz also said he is assembling a working group that will be considering several options for the fall semester. He is seeking input from the chancellor’s advisory committee, faculty and infectious disease scholars.

In other business, Faculty Council: