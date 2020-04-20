Focus Carolina Special Edition: Nigel Shaun Matthews

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Dr. Nigel Shaun Matthews is an associate professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and director of telehealth at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry. He works in all clinical, teaching, research and scholarly activities in the department and pursues his clinical interests in the treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) problems, trauma, dento-facial deformity (orthognathic) surgery and oral surgery.

Under Matthews’ direction and with a team from the UNC Adams School of Dentistry, North Carolinians now have access to virtual dental services during the COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to a new initiative. The school is now offering teledentistry services through a virtual helpline for patients across the state.

Matthews explains that this patient-centered service helps eliminate the burden of dental emergencies on emergency departments, including UNC Health, during the COVID-19 outbreak, and provides a safe way for patients to manage dental care by connecting virtually to a provider from the comfort of their home.

The Carolina Dentistry Virtual Oral Health Care Helpline is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 919-537-3088.

Read a transcript of this interview.

