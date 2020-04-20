12th annual Diversity Awards winners announced

The winners of the 12th annual Diversity Awards, which recognize individuals and groups who have given their time and effort to further diversity, equity and inclusion at Carolina and the surrounding community, have been announced.

Provost Bob Blouin acknowledged the importance of the awards, stating, “Carolina’s Diversity Awards recognize the significant contributions of people and teams dedicated to making our University community a welcoming home to all. The importance of working together toward a common goal of creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community – which the actions of the nominees represent – is why Build Our Community Together is the first strategic initiative in our comprehensive strategic plan – Carolina Next: Innovation for Public Good.”

The award has been given annually in six categories: Undergraduate, Graduate/Professional Student, Alumni, Staff, Faculty and Intergroup Collaboration.

This year’s winners are: Andrea Prego and Graeme Strickland (Undergraduate); Geovani Ramirez and Effua Sosoo (Graduate/Professional); Angel Collie and Eugene Lao (Alumni); Monica Figueroa and Patricia Harris (Staff); Echo Meyer and Joseph Megel (Faculty); and TEAM ADVANCE and The Asian American Center Campaign (Intergroup Collaboration).

Due to the COVID-19 closure of the University, the awards will be presented in absentia. Provost Blouin noted, “While the decision to cancel the public ceremony was a tough one, this in no way diminishes the contributions of this year’s amazing nominees. I thank all of our nominees for their commitment to advancing Carolina’s work of support, respect and empowerment for all.”

For more information, please visit https://diversity.unc.edu/programs/awards/ or contact the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion at diversity@unc.edu.