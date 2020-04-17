Pharmacy school’s MEDIA team secures platinum, gold at international Hermes Awards

The UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy’s Modeling, Educational Design, and Interactive Arts (MEDIA) team captured three platinum and five gold awards in this year’s international Hermes Awards.

The Hermes Awards, now in its 14th year, honor the messengers and creators of traditional and emerging media and symbolize a mark of excellence in the marketing/communications field. The awards are one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world and are set up with 200 categories distributed under the headings: Print Media, Public Relations/Communications and Electronic/Social/Interactive Media.

The MEDIA team includes Jason Whitley, director of MEDIA; Clinton Miller, simulation educator; Catherine MacAllister, instructional designer; Joel Floyd, Jr., multimedia producer; and Kevin Robinson, senior cinematographer and studio manager.

“We’re fortunate to be recognized for the outstanding work that Joel, Kevin, Clinton and Catherine produce. Awards over a longer period of time mean more to me, and this year’s win gives MEDIA a total of 18 Hermes Awards. I’m very happy to be working with such a talented crew within a School that values fine craftsmanship,” Whitley said.

The MEDIA team received honors for the following produced videos:

Platinum:

Get Out the Vote: UNC Employee Forum video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video | 164. Internal Communication

Crash Cart Training for Pharmacists video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Web Creative | 124. Interactive Capabilities

Crash Cart Training for Pharmacists video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Web Element | 117c. Web Based Training

Gold:

Get Out the Vote: UNC Employee Forum video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video Creativity | 187. Directing

Get Out the Vote: UNC Employee Forum video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video Creativity | 189. Videography

Pharmacy Practice: Today and Tomorrow video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video | 171. Public Relations

Pharmacy Practice: Today and Tomorrow video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Video Creativity | 188. Editing

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Center for Innovation in Pharmacy Simulation – MAHEC: Shared Decision Making video: Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media | Web Element | 113. Microsite