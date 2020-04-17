In the Know: Friday, April 17
Important information for your day.
- Employees can provide input for the position description of the vice provost for equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer during two Zoom sessions at 10-11:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 27.
- Manning Drive will close to through traffic between South Columbia Street and New East Drive at 8 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Monday, April 20. Traffic will detour via Mason Farm Road.
- Faculty Council holds its last meeting of the academic year at 3 p.m. today.