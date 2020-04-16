Mimi Chapman elected chair of the faculty
She is a professor of social work and associate dean for doctoral education in the UNC School of Social Work.
Carolina’s faculty elected Mimi Chapman to be chair of the faculty for the next three years. She will succeed Lloyd Kramer on July 1.
Chapman is a professor of social work and associate dean for doctoral education in the UNC School of Social Work. She ran against Joy Renner, a clinical associate professor and director of the division of radiologic science in the UNC School of Medicine.
To learn more about Chapman, you can read a Q and A that appeared in The Well prior to faculty elections.
The results of faculty governance elections were announced Thursday.