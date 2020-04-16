In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, April 16
Important information for your day.
- Enjoy a drink and virtual conversation at 6 p.m. with other University faculty and staff during Virtual Humanities Happy Hour. This week’s happy hour will feature a discussion on how music survives in a digital world, featuring Florence Dore of the English department and Mark Katz and Jocelyn Neal of the music department.
- Join a Zoom discussion at 4 p.m. with author David Estlund on his book Utopophobia: On the Limits (If Any) of Political Philosophy, moderated by Geoffrey Sayre-McCord of the philosophy department.
- A recording of the “Natural Hazards Resilience Speakers Series” lecture on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planning perspective will be posted online after the lecture concludes at 6:30 p.m.
- Register for a webinar on mindfulness from the Office of Human Resources that will stream from noon-1 p.m.