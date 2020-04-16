Campus News
If you want to help
This list of local organizations offers ideas where this is a need.
Because of the rapidly spreading nature of COVID-19, the University is not recommending any in-person direct service. Many community partners have also shared that their highest need right now is funding, rather than volunteers.
To donate
- Consider the Carolina Student Impact Fund to support UNC-Chapel Hill students affected by COVID-19.
- To support the most vulnerable in our community, Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, TABLE, PORCH, Meals on Wheels and Diaper Bank of NC collect food and other personal necessities.
- UNC Health is accepting donations of personal protective equipment, as well as blood donations and gifts to its COVID-19 Response Fund.
- Consider donating to a buy-a-meal-for-a-healthcare-worker at Feed the Fight Chapel Hill NC, through Feeding the Soul or a meal train for UNC MICU staff.
To give blood
- Visit the American Red Cross website or the UNC Blood Donation Center to schedule an appointment to donate blood or to make a monetary contribution.
To support small businesses
- For now, takeout and delivery are both permitted and safe. In Chapel Hill, check these lists of local restaurants from the Downtown Partnership, the Visitors Bureau and Chapel Hill Carrboro Foodies.
- To support local farmers, check out the Triangle Online Farmers Market and the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association map for locations.
- Support favorite neighborhood restaurants and local businesses by purchasing gift cards or items form an online store.
- A new food initiative, Carrboro United is providing an opportunity for Chapel Hill and Carrboro residents to order fresh produce, quality meats and prepared meals for pick up three times a week, while supporting local businesses.
To volunteer
- Participating in the U.S. Census is an important means of civic engagement, especially as coronavirus may disrupt the count. Fill out the census online and help students respond to the Census.
- Visit the Chapel Hill Community Post website for self-identified community needs in the Chapel Hill area.
- This Idealist column provides additional ideas on virtual volunteering.
- This blog post by Commissioner Sally Greene provides ideas on remote support in Orange County.
- The News and Observer maintains a list of local nonprofits working to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, along with ways you can contribute.
- For Carolina faculty or staff whose work is community-engaged, consider registering in the Community Engaged Scholars Directory. All Carolina constituents are encouraged to use this directory as a resource for connecting with others committed to engaging communities through their research and teaching.
- Both Orange County and the state have forms where volunteers can sign up to be contacted as specific tasks are needed.
- The UNC Partnership in Aging Program is looking for volunteers to help Orange County seniors.
- Activate Good has remote volunteer opportunities or opportunities to help sew personal protective equipment for healthcare providers across the state.