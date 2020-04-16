Help: How to get it, where to give it

While the campus community is practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this hasn’t stopped the Carolina community’s desire to provide help. The Well has compiled a list of resources for faculty and staff in need of assistance, as well as ideas for those who might wish to contribute to assistance efforts.

While some of these resources are Chapel Hill/Orange County-based, this is not an exhaustive list of available services. Employees are encouraged to use this as a guide for similar opportunities in their communities.

If you need help, use this list of resources.

If you would like to help, use this list of organizations.