In the Know: Wednesday, April 15
- Attend Ackland Art Museum’s first virtual Art for Lunch today at 12:30 p.m. Carolina Professor of History Jerma A. Jackson will discuss how she uses the Ackland’s collection in teaching her course “African American History since 1865.” Register here.
- Tomorrow’s Institute for the Arts and Humanities talk on “Academic Leadership in Times of Crisis” features Terry Rhodes, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, and Elizabeth Engelhardt, senior associate dean for Fine Arts & Humanities. RSVP for the noon event.
- Do you need help or know someone who does? Need advice on adjusting to life’s changes or finding peace in uncertainty? If so, please check the Wellness Resources offered through Human Resources.
- Voting in Employee Forum elections ends Monday, April 20, at 5 p.m. Check out candidate information and vote now. Your ballot is unique to you and may be used only once. If you have problems accessing your ballot, please email employeeforum@unc.edu for assistance.
- University Libraries provides free access to Elsevier content through 24-hour document delivery via Interlibrary Loan email service and two- to four-hour expedited document delivery for faculty and graduate students, including outside of business hours. Learn more at CarolinaBlu or at the site for Health Affairs affiliates