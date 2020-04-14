In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, April 14
Important information for your day.
- A new recorded lecture on natural theology from the Bullitt History of Medicine Club will posted at noon on their website.
- Join the Ackland Art Museum’s virtual “Art for Lunch” talk tomorrow. From 12:30-1:30 p.m. Professor Jerma Jackson will discuss how her class “African American History Since 1865” uses objects in the Ackland’s collection.
- Register for a webinar on managing anger from the Office of Human Resources that will stream today from noon-1 p.m.