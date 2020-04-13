In the Know
In the Know: Monday, April 13
Important information for the day.
- Stay in shape while working from home with Heel Fit home workouts on YouTube and Twitter and live group fitness classes on Facebook. Check out the schedule.
- Tune in for a pre-recorded webinar on Self-Isolating Together: How to Get Along with your Partner and Kids during the Pandemic.
- Hear from serial entrepreneur Erik Severinghaus in a Launch Chapel Hill virtual session on succeeding in high stakes entrepreneurship today at 12:30 p.m.
- Payroll deductions for employee parking will be temporarily suspended to refund the cancellation of parking permits March 22 through April 30.
- Chapel Hill residents may want to attend tonight’s Town Council virtual meeting at 6:30.