Carolina will not renew Elsevier contract

Carolina won’t renew its contract with Elsevier, the university announced Thursday.

“We would like to thank the staff of the University Libraries, the Administrative Board of the Library, Faculty Council and all those who have helped us reach this important decision on behalf of Carolina,” Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Provost for University Libraries and University Librarian Elaine L. Westbrooks wrote in an email to the community.

On April 30 when the current package expires, the University Libraries will instead subscribe to a smaller set of individual Elsevier titles. The new list of subscribed titles can be found on the Libraries’ website.

Background

For two decades, Carolina has licensed a large package of e-journal titles from Elsevier. During this time, subscription costs have increased stability and extending the University’s current license would now cost $2.6 million annually.

This problem is not unique to Carolina. Last year, the University of California system terminated its Elsevier subscriptions entirely after failing to reach a satisfactory agreement. Other leading universities worldwide have greatly reduced their Elsevier subscriptions.

In 2019, the University Libraries launched the Sustainable Scholarship initiative to share information with the University community about the growing cost of scholarly information and about Carolina’s commitment to affordability, sustainability, transparency and open access.

This spring, the University Libraries launched a campus survey to solicit important information about researcher use of Elsevier titles. That information, along with data about actual use, costs and other factors, has informed the decisions about which titles to retain.

Going forward

The University Libraries is committed to continuing to provide Elsevier content through both new and existing channels. All members of the Carolina community may use the following services at no charge:

24-hour document delivery via Interlibrary Loan – The University Libraries’ ILL service will provide access to journal articles within 24 hours, delivered directly to your email.

Two- to four- hour expedited document delivery service – For faculty and graduate students who need faster access, the Libraries has implemented an expedited delivery service that will freely deliver articles in two to four hours, even outside of business hours.

Visit https://web.lib.unc.edu/carolinablu/ (or https://illiad.lib.unc.edu/NOH/ for Health Affairs affiliates) to learn more.

This subscription decision does not limit University faculty’s ability to publish, edit or peer review for Elsevier or any other publisher. To learn more about the rising costs of scholarly publication, visit the Libraries’ website on sustainable scholarship.